YouTuber Mark Rober Talks Working at Apple on VR Headsets in Self-Driving Cars

YouTuber and engineer Mark Rober has discussed his experience working for Apple's Special Projects Group, where he authored patents involving virtual reality in self-driving cars.

Back in 2018, it was revealed that noted YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober had been quietly working for Apple's Special Projects Group on several projects related to virtual reality. While Rober has since left his position at Apple, the company has continued to update and pursue patent applications based on his team's work.

Rober has now openly discussed his work at the company on Marques Brownlee's Waveform podcast, talking about Apple's feelings on Rober continuing his YouTube career while working at the company and how his work was uncovered by the press. He discusses his research, which explored uses for VR headsets in an autonomous vehicles, such as to prevent motion sickness and show simulated virtual routes, how Apple supports employees that generate ideas, and the implications of inventing concepts at the company.