YouTuber Mark Rober Talks Working at Apple on VR Headsets in Self-Driving Cars

by

YouTuber and engineer Mark Rober has discussed his experience working for Apple's Special Projects Group, where he authored patents involving virtual reality in self-driving cars.


Back in 2018, it was revealed that noted YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober had been quietly working for Apple's Special Projects Group on several projects related to virtual reality. While Rober has since left his position at Apple, the company has continued to update and pursue patent applications based on his team's work.

Rober has now openly discussed his work at the company on Marques Brownlee's Waveform podcast, talking about Apple's feelings on Rober continuing his YouTube career while working at the company and how his work was uncovered by the press. He discusses his research, which explored uses for VR headsets in an autonomous vehicles, such as to prevent motion sickness and show simulated virtual routes, how Apple supports employees that generate ideas, and the implications of inventing concepts at the company.

Top Rated Comments

Macalway
40 minutes ago at 09:35 am
In the future everyone will be a traitor for 15 minutes.
Ashbash75
48 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Remember the old saying "Those that can't do, teach"? Now it seems those that can't even teach, turn into a "content creator" ?
nvmls
55 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Didn't even watch, but you are welcome for the comment.
IanL
50 minutes ago at 09:25 am

I spoke too soon. Saw the video and he can definitely discuss it considering the patents are public.

So this is pretty much official now that AR glasses are coming from Apple.
While I agree that an Apple AR headset is very likely coming, Apple patents a *lot* of technologies and products that never see the light of day. Just because they have a patent on something doesn't mean they ever go through the process of putting it into production -- they just want to make sure the IP they develop is protected if they ever do
UltimateSyn
41 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Somebody archive this video. If he’s telling the truth then it won’t be up long. Also wouldn’t be surprised if he sees legal action.

Edit: Listening now, nevermind. He seems to be doing a good job of only openly discussing what's described in the public domain patents that he co-authored.
satchmo
38 minutes ago at 09:37 am
And here I thought he was just a glitter bomb maker.
