HBO Max App for iOS Gaining SharePlay, Shuffle Button, Split Screen Support and More

by

The HBO Max app for the iPhone and iPad is this week receiving a notable update that will overhaul the interface and add several new features that will improve the viewing experience on iOS devices.

hbomax1
According to the press release announcing the changes, the app offers a more intuitive navigation system, a refined design, and performance and stability improvements to bring it in line with the updated HBO Max Apple TV app that came out back in April.

U.S. HBO Max users who have an ad-free plan can use SharePlay on the ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ to watch HBO content with friends and family over the FaceTime and Messages (iOS 16 only) apps, plus there is now a Shuffle button.

Previously available on the desktop, the Shuffle button lets users randomize the first episode that plays for select shows on the platform. On the ‌iPad‌, Split View works with other apps so you can watch HBO while doing other things at the same time.

There's a dedicated home interface for downloaded content, tablet support for portrait and landscape orientations, and an enhanced screen reader experience with updated navigation elements and functionality.

The updated HBO Max app does not appear to be available for all ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users at this time, but WarnerMedia has said that it is rolling out.

jacklink01
jacklink01
29 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
Great! Just in time for it to no longer exist.
Great! Just in time for it to no longer exist.
Shh
Shh
11 minutes ago at 03:50 pm

What do you mean? Pretend I’ve been living under a rock.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/everything-to-know-about-the-hbo-max-and-discovery-2b-merge-including-the-cancellation-of-batgirl/ar-AA10lRVN

They're merging with Discovery+.
They're merging with Discovery+.
