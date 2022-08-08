Apple Expecting to Ship 1.5 Million Units of $2000+ AR/VR Headset in 2023
Apple plans to ship approximately 1.5 million units of its upcoming AR/VR headset in 2023, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a research note, Kuo reiterated that Apple plans to announce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset during an event in January 2023. The company's first AR/VR headset is expected to cost upwards of $2000, making it a niche product. As a result, Kuo says shipments of the device are unlikely to exceed 1.5 million units in 2023.
In May, Apple presented its AR/VR headset to Apple board members, indicating that the device is nearing its final stages before launch. Despite having worked on the headset for several years, recent problems during development related to overheating and performance have delayed the launch of the product.
The headset is expected to be powered by a chip with on-par performance to the M1 Pro in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology. Renders shared by The Information last year offered us a look at the potential design of the headset.
Apple is already reportedly working on the second-generation version of its AR/VR headset. According to Kuo, the new model of the headset will launch in the first half of 2025, alongside a cheaper and more affordable model.
