Belkin's Wemo Brand Launches New Smart Dimmer With Thread Support
Wemo, Belkin's smart home accessory brand, today announced the launch of the HomeKit-enabled Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread support. As with the prior Wemo Smart Dimmer, the updated version is designed to allow users to control their lights using the Home app, Wemo Stage app, or Siri voice commands.
The Wemo Smart Dimmer is Thread certified, which means it offers a faster and more reliable connection when used with other Thread devices. For those unfamiliar with Thread, it is a low-latency mesh network for smart home devices that improves interoperability, range, and reliability.
Lights can be dimmed, turned on, or turned off from anywhere with the Smart Dimmer, and it works with neutral or no neutral wiring so it is able to be installed in most homes, though it won't work with three-way switches. The dimmer is exclusive to HomeKit, and in addition to Thread, it also connects to devices using Bluetooth.
The Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread can be purchased for $60 from the Belkin website, and it is coming soon to Amazon.
