Apple to Develop Future Mac Chips in Israel

Apple is opening a new development site in Jerusalem, Israel, to develop new Apple silicon chips for future Macs.



Elad Wertheimer, responsible for Apple silicon talent sourcing, made the announcement in a post on LinkedIn (via the Times of Israel). The Apple development facility will participate in several Israel-led flagship projects, with "future processors for the Mac" being at the forefront, according to Wertheimer. Engineers are already being recruited for the new site.

Apple already operates two research and development sites in Herzliya and Haifa. Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies at Apple is from the country and was responsible for setting up the Israeli development centers where the company now employs around 2,000 people. Last month, he told Globes:

Through Israeli development, Apple manages and streamlines the data storage technology in a range of devices: Wireless communication components for the Apple Watch, as well as the integrated circuits that were developed in Israel, and the jewel in the crown: the Israeli team played a central role in developing the premium version of the company's flagship M1 processor, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips designed to support premium Mac computers such as MacBook Pro and MacBook Studio. These chips were built here in Israel while working with other teams worldwide, including at the headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple has significantly expanded its presence in Israel since 2011, with a focus on silicon and semiconductor design, testing, and engineering. Earlier this year, the Times of Israel reported that Apple's Israeli teams were directly behind the development of the M1 chip.