Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 Mini in U.S. For First Time

Apple today began selling a certified refurbished iPhone 12 mini model in the U.S. for the first time since the device was released in October 2020.



Apple's online refurbished store currently has a refurbished iPhone 12 mini available with 128GB of storage in a Black finish for $579. It's worth noting that Apple still sells a new iPhone 12 mini with 128GB of storage for $649, so the refurbished model does not offer significant savings, and the device is also nearly two years old.

The refurbished iPhone 12 mini model is unlocked and SIM-free. All refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new white box that includes all manuals and a USB-C to Lightning cable. All refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple says its refurbished iPhones are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in our view, they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new iPhones. One of the only notable differences with a certified refurbished iPhone is that it comes in a plainer box.

iPhone 12 mini features include a 5.4-inch OLED display, A14 Bionic chip, 5G, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, and more. Apple went on to release an iPhone 13 mini last year, but rumors suggest there will not be an iPhone 14 mini this year.

A few refurbished iPhone 12 Pro configurations also remain in stock.