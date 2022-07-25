'LeBest X14 Pro Max' Imitates iPhone Design Features

The X14 Pro Max was today unveiled by Chinese low-cost smartphone brand LeBest, a phone that overtly imitates multiple iPhone design features.



Android brands and other smartphone makers often come under fire for allegedly copying Apple. Priced at just $150, the LeBest X14 Pro Max is the latest device that looks to capitalize on the success of the ‌iPhone‌ by emulating many of its design features. The "X14 Pro Max" name, an obvious nod to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max, is just the start of several design decisions that directly imitate Apple's flagship iPhones.

For example, the device features a rear camera array arranged exactly like that of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, with three lenses arranged in a triangle, and a flash above the right lens and a cutout intended to look like a LiDAR scanner below it. Just like the iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro, and 13 Pro, the device has a polished stainless steel frame and frosted glass back.



The device's color options mirror the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ with the exception of Gold, being available in a "Graphite" gray, silver, and a "Sapphire Blue" that clearly mimics Apple's Sierra Blue. In the most striking duplication, LeBest's marketing materials for the X14 Pro Max use Apple's exact wallpaper for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

Beyond these parallels, the LeBest X14 Pro Max differs from the ‌iPhone‌ with a rear display next to the camera array, a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, support for 40W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.



As a budget device, it is also significantly inferior to the ‌iPhone‌ in terms of hardware and specifications, sporting a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is designed to use Huawei Mobile Services as an alternative to Google.