'LeBest X14 Pro Max' Imitates iPhone Design Features

by

The X14 Pro Max was today unveiled by Chinese low-cost smartphone brand LeBest, a phone that overtly imitates multiple iPhone design features.

lebest x14 pro max main
Android brands and other smartphone makers often come under fire for allegedly copying Apple. Priced at just $150, the LeBest X14 Pro Max is the latest device that looks to capitalize on the success of the ‌iPhone‌ by emulating many of its design features. The "X14 Pro Max" name, an obvious nod to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max, is just the start of several design decisions that directly imitate Apple's flagship iPhones.

For example, the device features a rear camera array arranged exactly like that of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, with three lenses arranged in a triangle, and a flash above the right lens and a cutout intended to look like a LiDAR scanner below it. Just like the iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro, and 13 Pro, the device has a polished stainless steel frame and frosted glass back.

lebest x14 pro max
The device's color options mirror the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ with the exception of Gold, being available in a "Graphite" gray, silver, and a "Sapphire Blue" that clearly mimics Apple's Sierra Blue. In the most striking duplication, LeBest's marketing materials for the X14 Pro Max use Apple's exact wallpaper for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

iphone 13 pro max displayApple's ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max

Beyond these parallels, the LeBest X14 Pro Max differs from the ‌iPhone‌ with a rear display next to the camera array, a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, support for 40W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

le best x14 pro max dimensions
As a budget device, it is also significantly inferior to the ‌iPhone‌ in terms of hardware and specifications, sporting a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is designed to use Huawei Mobile Services as an alternative to Google.

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
2 hours ago at 05:16 am

I mean, who wouldn't want 'LeBest' smart phone?
A little too flashy for me, I'll take a 'LeSecondBest' please.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
2 hours ago at 05:17 am

So tired of this.

Why is Apple the only company innovating these days?
You might want to rethink that assertion. This is a cheap Chinese knockoff, so of course it'll be a crude replica of an iPhone. But there are plenty of companies innovating in the smartphone space. Ideas get "borrowed" between Apple and Android phone designs and features all the time, in both directions and for both hardware and software.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexjholland Avatar
alexjholland
2 hours ago at 05:21 am
I work in the technology sector.

Imagine how depressing it would be to dedicate a single minute of your life to building or marketing a copycat device.

What a pathetic, tragic waste of materials, energy, and human labour.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
heystu Avatar
heystu
2 hours ago at 05:15 am
I don't think Apple need worry unnecessarily about the obvious copy of their design, it's the name that should worry them - I mean, who wouldn't want 'LeBest' smart phone?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
2 hours ago at 05:25 am
That "decline call" icon facing upwards is irritating me far more than it has any right to. What the hell.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChrisMoBro Avatar
ChrisMoBro
2 hours ago at 05:37 am

So tired of this.

Why is Apple the only company innovating these days?
I really don’t think Apple are innovating - their iPhone design has barely changed for years now. Apart from the flat edges, it’s essentially the same device.

This company aren’t copying Apple because of their innovation. They’re copying them because of the value of the brand/product and it saves them developing their own branding/designs .
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
