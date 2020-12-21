Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro Copy Apple's 'Spatial Audio' Feature
Samsung is gearing up to launch new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, which are likely set to debut in January alongside the new Galaxy S21 smartphones. The new headphones have a feature that's quite similar to the Spatial Audio function available in the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.
Though the earbuds aren't coming out for a few weeks, we already know what to expect because Samsung accidentally leaked them in the Galaxy Wearable app, and 9to5Google shared details on the feature set.
The earbuds look similar to the original Galaxy Buds and have much of the same feature set, but there's a new "3D audio for videos" function that sounds a lot like the Spatial Audio option that Apple brought to the AirPods Pro and then the AirPods Max.
Spatial Audio is designed to provide a theater-like surround sound listening experience on iPhone and iPad using dynamic head tracking capabilities that make it seem like sound is coming from all around you.
Samsung's "3d audio for videos" feature describes a similar experience. "Hear vivid, immersive sound coming from all directions so you feel like you're right in the scene when you watch videos," reads a toggle for the feature. "To get the best experience, keep your earbuds near your phone."
The Galaxy Buds Pro also feature an equalizer with multiple presets, customizable touch controls, and a Find My Earbuds option. A new Voice Detect feature listens for when a person is speaking and lowers the volume of media, and there's an Ambient Sound option for noise cancellation that lets in outside sound much like Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro.
We'll see the official unveiling of the Galaxy Buds Pro in January, and while pricing has not yet been announced, they'll likely be priced similarly to the AirPods Pro. 9to5Google speculates that they could be priced at around $200, $50 more expensive than the Galaxy Buds+.
Top Rated Comments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QSound
Oh come on, so because Apple put ANC in the AirPods Pro should we not say that they copied other headphones that previously had it? Get a grip.
They’ve got no shame
My JVC mini system had this feature 30 years ago, though not in a headphone. But it’s been around forever in some form.
I think “copy” might be a strong word in this instance. Samsung is shameless, but virtual positional three-dimensional audio has been around for a while.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/QSound
The only innovation is that the headphone knows which direction the display is so you can turn your head and the sound stays coming from the display. Which is cool?
Well no, it doesn't at all. It anchors the centre channel of a surround mix to the device you're looking at and the rest is just mixed into normal stereo. It can't "make it sound it's coming from all around you" it just pans the center channel around the stereo field depending on where your head is looking in comparison to the device.
iPhone and iPad using dynamic head tracking capabilities that make it seem like sound is coming from all around you.
It's pretty simple really.
The issue isn't who invented it; it's that Samsung is introducing this feature soon after Apple.
If this tech is really that old, doesn't that only make it funnier that Samsung waited until Apple implemented it before doing it themselves?