iPadOS 15.6 Fixes iPad Mini 6 Charging Issue
In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors earlier this month, Apple said it was investigating an issue where some sixth-generation iPad mini units may fail to charge after being updated to iPadOS 15.5. Now, the issue has been fixed with a software update.
Apple today released iPadOS 15.6 with a fix for an issue where the sixth-generation iPad mini may not detect a charger or other USB-C accessories, according to the release notes for the update. iPadOS 15.6 was released earlier today alongside iOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and HomePod software version 15.6.
The full release notes for iPadOS 15.6:
iPadOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.
- TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward
- Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available
- Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail
- Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page
- Fixes an issue where iPad mini (6th generation) may not detect a charger or other USB-C accessory
For users who choose to remain on iPadOS 15.5 for now, restarting the iPad mini and/or disconnecting and reconnecting the charger may temporary solve the issue, but updating to iPadOS 15.6 is necessary for a permanent fix.
