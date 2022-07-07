Apple Investigating iPad mini 6 Charging Issues After iPadOS 15.5 Update
Apple is investigating user reports that the iPad mini 6 may stop charging after being updated to iPadOS 15.5, according to a memo sent to service providers and obtained by MacRumors.
In the memo sent to authorized service providers, Apple said that it's aware that some users may report the latest iPad mini as unable to charge after updating to iPadOS 15.5. Apple is advising that service providers and retail staff inform customers to restart the device as a temporary fix while the investigation is ongoing.
Crucially, Apple explicitly notes that a hardware replacement of the iPad or its battery will not solve the problem, confirming it's purely a software issue. Apple is currently beta testing iPadOS 15.6, which may solve the problem when it's released to the public.
Several iPad mini 6 owners have reported charging issues after updating to the latest iPadOS update on the MacRumors and Apple Support forums (1, 2, 3, 4).
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and as expected, the betas refine some of the features that Apple has added in iOS 16, and there are also some new additions. Everything new in the third beta of iOS 16 is outlined below.
AFib History
Apple in iOS 16 and watchOS 9 is adding an AFib History feature for those who have atrial...
Apple today announced that the new MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip will be available to order starting Friday, July 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple said deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
MacRumors exclusively reported that Apple planned to launch the new MacBook Air on July 15, and the date has now been confirmed by Apple. Customers will be...
Apple today announced a new Lockdown Mode coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Apple says the optional security feature is designed to protect the "very small number" of users who may be at risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks" from private companies developing state-sponsored spyware, such as journalists, activists, and government employees.
Apple...
The upcoming launch of Apple's redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip has some Windows laptop manufacturers "worried" that sales of Intel-based laptops will be negatively affected, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.
"A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks," the report claims, with...
European Union lawmakers have approved landmark legislation to heavily regulate Apple, Google, Meta, and other big tech firms.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020. Now, collected in a "Digital Services Package," the legislation has been formally adopted by the European Parliament and seeks to address...
Apple today released new firmware for the Siri Remote designed for the Apple TV, updating the software from version 9M6772 to 10M1103. The software is for the redesigned Siri Remote that was released in May 2021, aka the gray remote with the updated interface. In the Apple TV settings, the new firmware will display as 0x0070, up from 0x0061. There is no word on what's new with the Apple TV...
Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in June, Apple provided developers with a beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple today updated that firmware, with the version number going from 5A5282d to 5A304a.
The updated AirPods firmware is limited to developers, who can...
Top Rated Comments
I always wait 2 1/2 weeks to do iOS software updates in case there are any reported issues
I’ll skip this version and wait for Apple to come out with a new software update that addresses this issue