Apple Investigating iPad mini 6 Charging Issues After iPadOS 15.5 Update

by

Apple is investigating user reports that the iPad mini 6 may stop charging after being updated to iPadOS 15.5, according to a memo sent to service providers and obtained by MacRumors.

In the memo sent to authorized service providers, Apple said that it's aware that some users may report the latest ‌iPad mini‌ as unable to charge after updating to iPadOS 15.5. Apple is advising that service providers and retail staff inform customers to restart the device as a temporary fix while the investigation is ongoing.

Crucially, Apple explicitly notes that a hardware replacement of the iPad or its battery will not solve the problem, confirming it's purely a software issue. Apple is currently beta testing iPadOS 15.6, which may solve the problem when it's released to the public.

Several ‌iPad mini‌ 6 owners have reported charging issues after updating to the latest iPadOS update on the MacRumors and Apple Support forums (1, 2, 3, 4).

JustinCymbal
13 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
I have an iPad mini 6 and have not done the 15.5 update on my iPad mini yet even though I’ve already updated my iPhone to 15.5

I always wait 2 1/2 weeks to do iOS software updates in case there are any reported issues

I’ll skip this version and wait for Apple to come out with a new software update that addresses this issue
