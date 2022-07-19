Brazil’s Prosecutor General Sides With Apple in Long-Running 'iPhone' Trademark Dispute

by

The Brazilian Supreme Court has issued a favorable opinion to Apple in a long-running dispute over the exclusive use of the iPhone brand in the country, local media reports.

gradiente iphone white
For those unfamiliar with the case, Brazil's highest court accepted a constitutional appeal in 2020 by ISB Electronica, an electronics company that registered the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ trademark in Brazil in 2000.

Under the name Gradiente, IGB Electronica produced a line of IPHONE-branded Android smartphones in Brazil in 2012, and there was a period of time where the Brazilian company was given exclusive rights to the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ trademark.

The appeal resulted in a trademark battle that saw both Apple and IGB Electronica given the rights to use the name in the country, but that didn't prevent back and forth judicial fighting between the two, with each company attempting to gain exclusive rights to the trademark.

A 2018 decision upheld a 2013 ruling that gave both brands permission to use the trademark, but then IGB Electronica revived the dispute in an attempt to get the 2018 decision reversed by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court.

In the latest development in the case, Brazilian Prosecutor General Augusto Aras last Friday gave his assent to Apple's position. Aras said that even though IGB Electronica applied to register the ‌iPhone‌ trademark several years before Apple's smartphone was launched, the "‌iPhone‌" brand has since become a globally recognized name, and therefore plays an important role in the world electronics market.

For this reason, Aras said the use of the ‌iPhone‌ brand should not be subject to the traditional question of who registered the name first, but instead the "supervening context and relevant factual changes" should be considered before a decision is made.

According to Tilt (via MacMagazine), the Prosecutor General's opinion has now been delivered to the Brazilian Supreme Court, which will hear the case and come to a decision, although a date for the hearing has not been scheduled.

Tags: Trademark, Brazil

Top Rated Comments

ph001bi Avatar
ph001bi
21 minutes ago at 03:25 am
Finally a logical decision by a court. It's amazing that it took 12 years and having to go to the Supreme Court in order to obtain this result.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Hands-On With the M2 MacBook Air: All Your Questions Answered

Friday July 15, 2022 2:22 pm PDT by
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a...
Read Full Article241 comments
mac pro mini feature

M2 'Extreme' Chip Headed to New Mac Pro for Blazing Fast Performance

Monday July 18, 2022 2:21 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
Read Full Article
top stories 16jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Public Beta, M2 MacBook Air Launch, and More

Saturday July 16, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates. This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple ...
Read Full Article16 comments
Apple TV HD Siri Remote Without Menu Ring

Apple TV HD With Original Siri Remote is Now Vintage

Sunday July 17, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its vintage products list. The device became vintage on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, but the public-facing list was only updated recently. When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units ...
Read Full Article122 comments