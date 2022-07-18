Games Leaving Apple Arcade Soon Won't Be Playable

by

Apple recently added a "Leaving Arcade Soon" section to its Apple Arcade App Store service, signaling that approximately 15 games are going to be removed from ‌Apple Arcade‌ at some point in the near future.

apple arcade orange feature
Apple did not provide details on why the games are leaving or what happens to the games downloaded onto the devices of ‌Apple Arcade‌ customers, but MacRumors spoke to an inside source that was able to offer some insight into what's going on.

When ‌Apple Arcade‌ first launched, Apple signed three-year deals with a number of developers, entering into contracts that provided a fixed payment and ongoing royalties. Those contracts are now ending, and Apple is opting not to renew some of them. Many of the games that are being removed were launch titles or were added to ‌Apple Arcade‌ soon after it debuted.

Developers retain the rights to their games and can re-release them on the ‌App Store‌ and/or through other platforms, but games that are removed from ‌Apple Arcade‌ won't be accessible under the ‌Apple Arcade‌ service.

Games can be re-added to the ‌App Store‌ on the same day that they're removed from ‌Apple Arcade‌, but the games will be uploaded with a new bundle ID. That means ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscribers can redownload the games, but they won't have access to the same game that was available through ‌Apple Arcade‌.

apple arcade games leaving soon
It is not yet clear if saved progress will be able to transfer over from the ‌Apple Arcade‌ version of the game to the new version should the developers choose to reintroduce their games to the ‌App Store‌, as that will depend on whether developers implement support for data transfer.

Games leaving ‌Apple Arcade‌ include Spelldrifter, Projection: First Light, Lifeslide, EarthNight, Cardpocalypse, Dead End Job, and more.

Top Rated Comments

deathcab Avatar
deathcab
2 hours ago at 11:50 am
I bet neither of the 2 paying Apple Arcade subscribers will be happy about this news.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
!!! Avatar
!!!
2 hours ago at 12:06 pm
This is what happens with subscriptions. You don't own anything, when a company decides they don't care about a particular game/song/movie/show/feature, they just remove it. You have no control over it, and if you like the game or whatever, you're screwed.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
meetajhu Avatar
meetajhu
2 hours ago at 11:40 am
This entire subscription based gaming, in-app purchases, loot boxes etc is complete joke in both console and mobile. Steam and Playstation with some exclusives is still the reliable platform true to the original gaming experience. There were many good games on iOS all stopped working due to Apple's lack of backwards compatibility support, a way to force developers to pay the yearly 99$ fee.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KaliYoni Avatar
KaliYoni
2 hours ago at 11:37 am
I betcha Apple Arcade will be joining this list within a year:

* eWorld
* me.com
* HyperCard
* ClarisWorks
* Apple Hi-Fi
* iTools
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
2 hours ago at 12:06 pm
Imagine paying for Apple Music and then discovering your favourite albums wouldn't be playable...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
2 hours ago at 11:51 am
Just increased the push for sideloading. :rolleyes:
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
