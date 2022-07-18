New App Store Section Reveals 15 Games Leaving Apple Arcade Soon

Apple Arcade is set to lose 15 games in the near future, according to a new section in the Arcade area of the App Store titled "Leaving Arcade Soon."



The following games are listed in the new section, which allows Arcade subscribers to download the games while they are still available, without specifying when they will be gone.

Projection: First Light

Lifeslide

Various Daylife

EarthNight

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Over the Alps

Dread Nautical

Cardpocalypse

Towaga: Among Shadows

Dead End Job

Don't Bug Me!

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Explottens

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner





This isn't the first time Apple has removed a title from Arcade, but it has not previously officially revealed which games are leaving and in such large numbers.

As noted by MacRumors sister site TouchArcade, Apple doesn't explain what happens to the games that are exiting the service, leaving players unsure about what will happen to their save data. Whether the games will transition to a premium or free release, or be delisted altogether, is also unclear.

‌Apple Arcade‌‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and it includes more than 200 new and original gaming titles. All of the games are free to play with no additional in-app purchases or payments required. Up to six family members can share a single ‌‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌‌ subscription through Apple's Family Sharing features.