Apple Highlights iPhone 13 Splash Resistance and Durability in New Ads

Apple today shared a pair of iPhone 13 ads highlighting key features like the device's splash resistance and the durable Ceramic Shield front display.

In the first spot, titled "Shake," a dog dives into a swimming pool on a hot, sunny day, then gets out, walks over to its owner, and proceeds to shake dry, showering her and her ‌iPhone 13‌ in water. "‌iPhone 13‌. Spill and splash resistant," reads the slogan. "Relax, it's iPhone ."

In the second ad, titled "Edge," an ‌iPhone 13‌ sits on a table in an apartment, and an incoming call proceeds to vibrate the phone right off the table and onto the floor with a loud thud. "Phone 13 with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's ‌iPhone‌," reads the slogan.

The "Relax, it's ‌‌iPhone‌‌" series isn't new, and Apple has shared other videos in this series to preview Find My , the ‌‌iPhone‌‌'s durability, battery life, and other features. Apple has used the "Relax, it's ‌‌iPhone‌‌" tagline for both the iPhone 12 and the ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌.