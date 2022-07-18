Apple Brompton Road Store to Open in London's Knightsbridge on July 28

Apple has announced that its new Apple Brompton Road store in the heart of Knightsbridge, London, will open on July 28.

Our newest store on London's iconic Brompton Road, a moment away from Hyde Park, is almost ready to explore. It's a place where your boldest ideas can bloom, and we're here to help them grow.

Situated just a few doors down from the world-famous Harrods department store and other luxury shopping outlets, Apple Brompton Road was made possible thanks to a deal Apple made in 2019 with Chelsfield, the property asset manager overseeing a makeover of The Knightsbridge Estate, to secure retail lettings opposite Harvey Nichols.

To celebrate the store's opening, Apple has a lineup of free music, art, and wellness sessions taking place at the store between July 28-31. Live performances and Q&As are scheduled over the weekend, and there will be a "fantastical AR realm" for visitors to experience inside the store, along with a special guest DJ set on July 28.

Original Apple store development proposal in Knightsbridge (Image via Chelsfield)

Apple Brompton Road will join Apple Covent Garden and Apple Regent Street to become the third Apple store in central London and the 39th Apple retail location in the United Kingdom.