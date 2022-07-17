Apple TV HD With Original Siri Remote is Now Vintage
Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its vintage products list. The device became vintage on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, but the public-facing list was only updated recently.
When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units that shipped with this ring-less remote are now considered vintage. Apple added a white ring to the Menu button in 2017 to make the button more prominent when picking up the remote.
Apple TV HD units that shipped with a Siri Remote with a white ring (which is still considered the first-generation Siri Remote) or the second-generation Siri Remote (silver with a circular trackpad) have not been classified as vintage.
A device is classified as vintage after five years have passed since Apple last distributed the device for sale. Vintage products are typically ineligible for repairs at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers, unless parts are still available.
Apple continues to sell the Apple TV HD (originally known as the fourth-generation Apple TV) for $149. Beyond changes to the Siri Remote, the device has not received any hardware upgrades since being released nearly seven years ago.
A new Apple TV is planned for release later in 2022, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and it could feature an A14 chip and an increased 4GB of RAM.
Popular Stories
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a...
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pinned...
The first embargoed reviews of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip have now been published. One notable detail confirmed by The Verge is that the $1,199 base model equipped with 256GB of storage has a single NAND chip, which will lead to slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing, but real-world performance may vary.
Last month, it was discovered that the 256GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Amid continued healthy sales for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple's iPhone 14 models are forecasted to sell even better, Sina Finance reports.
The report claims that Apple has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 lineup and plans to begin mass production in August ahead of launch in September. Apple is said to have informed suppliers than the initial sales of the iPhone 14 will be higher than...
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Top Rated Comments