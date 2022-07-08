Shazam App Updated to Sync With iPhone's Built-In Music Recognition Feature
Shazam, the popular music recognition service, has updated its iPhone and iPad app so that songs identified with the Music Recognition feature in iOS now sync with the Shazam app.
For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app is designed to listen for music that's playing, providing a song title and artist for identification purposes. Apple's iPhones and iPads feature built-in Shazam integration with or without the app installed, available through the Music Recognition button in Control Center, and by asking Siri to identify a song that's playing.
Previously it was believed that the sync feature between Music Recognition in Control Center and the Shazam app was limited to devices running the iOS 16 developer beta, but Shazam has now rolled out the feature to the current app for devices running iOS 15.
Also new in this update, Shazam history is now synced across devices. Previously, long pressing the Music Recognition button in Control Center only displayed song identification history for the current device. Going forward however it will show all songs identified from any device signed into the same Apple ID, regardless of whether it was done via the app or Control Center.
After years of Siri integration, Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and since iOS 14.2, Apple's mobile devices have had the system-level song recognition function.
In September 2021, Apple announced that the Music Recognition feature in Control Center had surpassed one billion cumulative recognitions across the iPhone and iPad since launching.
Popular Stories
Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and as expected, the betas refine some of the features that Apple has added in iOS 16, and there are also some new additions. Everything new in the third beta of iOS 16 is outlined below.
AFib History
Apple in iOS 16 and watchOS 9 is adding an AFib History feature for those who have atrial...
Apple today announced that the new MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip will be available to order starting Friday, July 8 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple said deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
MacRumors exclusively reported that Apple planned to launch the new MacBook Air on July 15, and the date has now been confirmed by Apple. Customers will be...
Apple today announced a new Lockdown Mode coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Apple says the optional security feature is designed to protect the "very small number" of users who may be at risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks" from private companies developing state-sponsored spyware, such as journalists, activists, and government employees.
Apple...
The upcoming launch of Apple's redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip has some Windows laptop manufacturers "worried" that sales of Intel-based laptops will be negatively affected, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.
"A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks," the report claims, with...
European Union lawmakers have approved landmark legislation to heavily regulate Apple, Google, Meta, and other big tech firms.
The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020. Now, collected in a "Digital Services Package," the legislation has been formally adopted by the European Parliament and seeks to address...
Apple today released new firmware for the Siri Remote designed for the Apple TV, updating the software from version 9M6772 to 10M1103. The software is for the redesigned Siri Remote that was released in May 2021, aka the gray remote with the updated interface. In the Apple TV settings, the new firmware will display as 0x0070, up from 0x0061. There is no word on what's new with the Apple TV...
Following the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in June, Apple provided developers with a beta firmware for several AirPods models, including the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple today updated that firmware, with the version number going from 5A5282d to 5A304a.
The updated AirPods firmware is limited to developers, who can...