iPhone's Built-In Music Recognition Feature Syncs With Shazam App on iOS 16
Since the release of iOS 14.2 in 2020, the iPhone has included a built-in Music Recognition feature in Control Center powered by Shazam. And starting with iOS 16, which will be released to all users later this year, the feature has received an upgrade.
As noted by Twitter user @someone_andrew, songs identified with Music Recognition in Control Center finally sync with the Shazam app.
It also remains possible to view a list of previously identified songs by long pressing the Music Recognition control in Control Center, but syncing with the Shazam app is a useful addition for those who rely more on the app, which is free on the App Store.
Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 for a reported $400 million and has been steadily improving the service since by removing ads from the app and more. In September 2021, Apple announced that the Music Recognition feature in Control Center had surpassed one billion cumulative recognitions across the iPhone and iPad since launching.
Music Recognition can be added to Control Center in the Settings app under the Control Center menu. From there, scroll down and tap the "+" button next to the "Music Recognition" option, which is shown with a Shazam logo.
