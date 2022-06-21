iPhone's Built-In Music Recognition Feature Syncs With Shazam App on iOS 16

by

Since the release of iOS 14.2 in 2020, the iPhone has included a built-in Music Recognition feature in Control Center powered by Shazam. And starting with iOS 16, which will be released to all users later this year, the feature has received an upgrade.

Shazam Music Recognition Control Center
As noted by Twitter user @someone_andrew, songs identified with Music Recognition in Control Center finally sync with the Shazam app.

It also remains possible to view a list of previously identified songs by long pressing the Music Recognition control in Control Center, but syncing with the Shazam app is a useful addition for those who rely more on the app, which is free on the App Store.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018 for a reported $400 million and has been steadily improving the service since by removing ads from the app and more. In September 2021, Apple announced that the Music Recognition feature in Control Center had surpassed one billion cumulative recognitions across the iPhone and iPad since launching.

Music Recognition can be added to Control Center in the Settings app under the Control Center menu. From there, scroll down and tap the "+" button next to the "Music Recognition" option, which is shown with a Shazam logo.

Tag: Shazam

Top Rated Comments

Ktaifan Avatar
Ktaifan
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Wow. Today I learned you can long press on the Shazam icon in control centre to see the history ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fradley Avatar
Fradley
17 minutes ago at 07:44 am
I’ve been using the control centre Shazam since it was launched and never even noticed it didn’t sync to the app!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mhnd Avatar
mhnd
13 minutes ago at 07:48 am

That's great! Shazam is more reliable. Won't have to rely on Siri anymore. Majority of the time it just doesn't work and fails to recognize the songs.
It’s literally the same engine ??‍♂️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

