Deals: Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro Gets First Discounts on Expercom
Expercom recently introduced some of the first discounts on Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, which launched last month. At this time, these MacBook Pro models are not in stock, but Expercom estimates a shipping date within 7-14 days.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB model, Expercom has this 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,234.05, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,424.05, down from $1,499.00.
Expercom also has a few custom configuration variants of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at a discount, with the option of boosting memory up to 16GB and 24GB options. Additionally, there's a high-end 2TB model on sale for $1,994.05, down from $2,099.00.
Shoppers should again note that these 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro models are not currently in stock on Expercom, but the retailer suggests a shipping date within the next two weeks for most models. Expercom is the only retailer online to currently offer any markdown on these notebooks.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
