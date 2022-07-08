Deals: Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro Gets First Discounts on Expercom

Expercom recently introduced some of the first discounts on Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, which launched last month. At this time, these MacBook Pro models are not in stock, but Expercom estimates a shipping date within 7-14 days.

Starting with the 256GB model, Expercom has this 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,234.05, down from $1,299.00. You can also get the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,424.05, down from $1,499.00.

Expercom also has a few custom configuration variants of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at a discount, with the option of boosting memory up to 16GB and 24GB options. Additionally, there's a high-end 2TB model on sale for $1,994.05, down from $2,099.00.

Shoppers should again note that these 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro models are not currently in stock on Expercom, but the retailer suggests a shipping date within the next two weeks for most models. Expercom is the only retailer online to currently offer any markdown on these notebooks.

