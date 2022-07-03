Apple CEO Tim Cook Among Tech and Media Elite Invited to Sun Valley Conference Later This Week

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook is on the guest list for this year's Sun Valley Conference, which begins Wednesday in the resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho, according to Deadline. Known as "summer camp for billionaires," the conference allows tech and media moguls to negotiate deals between leisure activities like golfing and whitewater rafting.

Tim Cook Sun Valley Bloomberg

Cook (center) at the 2016 Sun Valley Conference (via Bloomberg News)

Cook has attended the retreat several times over the years, often alongside Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, but it has yet to be confirmed if he will be present this year. Apple's negotiations have typically been kept under wraps, but the conference provides the company with an opportunity to secure media deals for services like Apple TV+.

Other tech CEOs invited this year include Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Andy Jassy, and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, the report claims.

Hosted by investment bank Allen & Company, the conference has served as a catalyst for some major deals in the media industry, ranging from Disney acquiring ABC in 1995 to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' purchasing The Washington Post in 2013. This year's event reportedly takes place from July 5 through July 9, with private discussions to begin July 6.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 07:33 pm

I will be there trying to convince Tim to bring back Aperture, HyperCard, and xServe.
You have my moral support…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
18 minutes ago at 07:27 pm

I sincerely hope nobody makes any deals with Zuckerberg nor Meta this year.
If you have $$$ speak for you … these “moguls” don’t give a crap about privacy…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeepIn2U Avatar
DeepIn2U
16 minutes ago at 07:30 pm

If you have $$$ speak for you … these “moguls” don’t give a crap about privacy…
Not necessarily about privacy, just a corrupt business practice and yet the founder still has over 60% controlling stock ownership after being publicly traded for so long.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seanmills1020 Avatar
seanmills1020
15 minutes ago at 07:30 pm
I will be there trying to convince Tim to bring back Aperture, HyperCard, and xServe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
