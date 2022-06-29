Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 148 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

by

Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview Feature
‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release 148 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS Container Queries, CSS, Forms, Animations, JavaScript, Rendering, Media, Web API, Security, Loading, WebDriver, and more.

The current ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ release is built on the Safari 16 update and it includes support for feature coming in macOS Ventura such as Live Text, Passkeys, Web Extension improvements, and more.

The new build of ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is compatible with machines running macOS 13 Ventura, unlike prior versions of ‌Safari Technology Preview‌, but it no longer works with macOS Big Sur.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

