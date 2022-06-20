Apple Said to Be Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Displays This Week Ahead of Mass Production

by

Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports.

iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple
The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ model, with mass production due to begin between July and August.

The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple discovered that the supplier secretly changed the circuit width of thin-film transistors on OLED panels for the iPhone 13. After BOE executives visited Cupertino to resolve the situation with Apple, the OLED panels were approved once again, not least because its presence in the supply chain puts pressure on Samsung Display and LG Display to be more competitive and cut prices.

The debacle with changes to the ‌iPhone 13‌'s display is likely to cap the number of displays that Apple orders from BOE at around five million. BOE hopes to receive Apple's approval before the end of June, but the supplier is said to be several weeks behind Samsung and LG. Despite delays with manufacturers in China, the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is expected to launch as normal in the fall.

