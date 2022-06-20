AirTag Shipments Reportedly Grown Over Time, Making Second-Generation Model More Likely
Apple has gradually sold an increasing number of AirTags, despite not receiving much attention, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo explained that he believes Apple shipped around 20 million AirTag item trackers in 2021, rising to 35 million in 2022:
He added that if the trend continues and AirTag shipments grow further, Apple may be more likely to develop a second-generation version of the device. It is unclear what an upgraded AirTag could offer, but early rumors and patent filings related to the device suggested that it could be rechargeable instead of using a disposable CR2032 battery, feature motion sensing for AR and VR, or even offer proximity-based experiences for commercial settings.
Why would anyone, more specifically a consumer, pay more for a GEN one AirTag that would cost more than a GEN two product that’s the newest version. Not only that, but the GEN one AirTag will be more limited in software updates.