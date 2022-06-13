Hands-On With iPhone 14 Models Showing New Sizes and Camera Design Updates

by

Prior to the launch of new iPhone models, case makers often create dummy models based on leaked schematics and specifications. We've known about the design of the iPhone 14 lineup for some time now, and this week, we got a set of dummy units to see the design updates for ourselves.

Because there's a lot of money in having a case ready for a new ‌iPhone‌ ahead of launch, dummy models are often quite accurate, so these fake ‌iPhone 14‌ devices give us a clear picture of what we can expect to see.

iphone 14 dummy 2
Design wise, the ‌iPhone 14‌ models are going to look a lot like the iPhone 13 models, but with a notable exception - there's not going to be an ‌iPhone 14‌ mini. Instead, Apple is making two 6.1-inch iPhones (‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro), along with two 6.7-inch iPhones (‌iPhone 14‌ Max and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max).

iphone 14 vs iphone 13

iPhone 13 Pro (blue) vs. ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ dummy model

For the Pro models, the notch is going to be replaced with hole and pill-shaped cutouts for the camera and the Face ID equipment. The hole and pill design is not much different from a notch, but it will free up some space and make the front cameras less obtrusive. Standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will continue to have a notch.

We know there are some minor changes to the sizes of the devices, but when comparing a dummy unit to the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup in person, it's difficult to tell. There are tiny changes to the screen sizes of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, but in day to day use, you're not going to notice.

iphone 14 dummy 4
Camera bumps are going to be a bit thicker and wider on the Pro models to accommodate the 48-megapixel camera that Apple is adding. Standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will not see many design changes.

Weight, material, and color are factors we can't deduce from dummy models, but rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 14‌ models will have the same build as the prior-generation versions, though we could see a new featured purple color for both the standard and the Pro models.

iphone 14 dummy 5
Apple's ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will have more differences than ever before, with the Pro models expected to adopt an A16 chip while Apple continues to use an A15 chip in the standard models. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will also have more advanced camera systems, ProMotion displays that will likely support an always-on display feature, and more.

What do you think about Apple's plans for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

DrumApple Avatar
DrumApple
44 minutes ago at 11:46 am
The most boring iPhone yet ?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
43 minutes ago at 11:48 am
I am already mentally preparing myself for the Pro Max to start at 1,499 Euro now, which means I will hold onto my 12 Pro Max another year. iOS doesn’t offer anything new anyway and it just makes less and less sense to update so frequently. You just end up using the same apps, the exact same way as before anyway.

I am so much wiser with age now ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mollyc Avatar
mollyc
40 minutes ago at 11:50 am

These things become more and more serious competition for the SLR and mirror-less market …
Physics says otherwise. Computational photography is definitely getting better, but it's still just post processing. Nothing beats actual large sensors and glass.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
47 minutes ago at 11:44 am
Rip iPhone Mini. It will be missed be many

iPhone 14 Max will sell like hotcakes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
42 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Why mess with a good design? I really like that they brought back the square edges on the iPhone 12.

I’m excited for the official announcement to see which rumors turn out to be true.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
42 minutes ago at 11:48 am

Is there going to be a compelling reason for anyone to buy the base Phone 14 over say a cheaper iPhone 13?
They will seem extremely close in features/spec. I'd guess that the iPhone 13 won't stay around (I know they have in the past). But Maybe instead the iPhone 13 mini will stick in the lineup between the SE and 14.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
