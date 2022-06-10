Apple Aiming to Improve Software Quality With iOS 16 by Encouraging Beta Testers to Submit Bugs

Apple is taking extra steps with iOS and iPadOS 16 to encourage those testing the company's latest software to submit bugs and issues they experience so they can be fixed ahead of the software's launch this fall.



Apple this week announced iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS Ventura, each major updates for their respective platforms. None of the updates will be available to the general public until later this fall, but over the summer, members of Apple's developer program will test and run the software on their devices. The testing is meant to help developers prepare their apps for the updates and allows Apple to fix and receive feedback on the updates before they ship to millions of customers.

As the software are pre-release software, they are typically filled with bugs and issues. Beta testers can submit issues they find using the Feedback app that comes pre-installed. The process of submitting bugs and feedback is, however, sometimes complicated, and beta testers don't always submit issues they encounter. The lack of feedback makes it harder for Apple to identify and patch bugs before the software launches, but Apple is hoping to change that this year.



Starting with ‌iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 beta 1 released this week, if an iPhone or iPad experiences a crash, reboot, or serious system-wide bug, the system will automatically prompt the beta tester to submit the issue to Apple, including any relevant logs that could be used by Apple's engineer in fixing the problem.

Ahead of WWDC this week, Apple also shared tips on how to submit effective bug reports. Apple's tips include making sure beta testers report bugs as soon as they happen, making sure the reports are concise and detailed enough to allow Apple to reproduce the issue, and ensuring any relevant screenshots or screen recordings of the problem are filed, if applicable.

Apple has over the years come under increased scrutiny from users over buggy and unstable software updates. iOS 15, the current version of iOS, was plagued by issues when it launched in September 2021.

With a slate of new software updates coming this fall, Apple is clearly hoping the new pop-up and advisory to developers will help it find and address issues before the updates launch, resulting in a more stable experience for customers. Members of the public will have a chance to test ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16, ‌macOS Ventura‌, and ‌watchOS 9‌ later next month.