Judge Approves Apple's $100M Settlement in Developer Lawsuit, But Questions $27M Attorney Fee

by

Back in August 2021, Apple agreed to pay $100 million and make changes to the App Store to settle a class-action lawsuit brought against it by developers. Judge Yvonne-Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing the case, said yesterday that she plans to approve the settlement, but she raised concerns about the amount that attorneys are planning to charge.

iOS App Store General Feature Clorange
As outlined by Law360, Rogers said that she wants more data on the "math" behind the $27 million attorney fee requested, and how much that fee will reduce claims by small developers. She asked for a mathematical breakdown of how much less each class member would receive if she awarded $25 million in attorney fees instead of $27 million.

Rogers said that for some developers, the difference could be significant, which is why she wants to "see the numbers." Apple back in March pointed out that the $27 million fee is higher than the 25 percent benchmark set by the Ninth Circuit Court.

Apple is calling the settlement the Small Developer Assistance Fund, and it began accepting developer claims in January. Developers had until May 20 to submit a claim through the website, and Apple provided several reminders. Developers were able to claim between $250 and $30,000 based on their historic ‌App Store‌ participation.

There were approximately 67,000 eligible developers. Developers who earned less than $100 will receive the minimum payment of $250, while those who earned more than $1 million will be entitled to a higher-end payment. Minimum payments are subject to change based on the number of total claims.

The settlement stems from a 2019 lawsuit where group of iOS developers accused Apple of using its ‌App Store‌ monopoly to impose "profit-killing" commissions. The developers were unhappy with Apple's 30 percent cut of ‌App Store‌ sales, an issue that was addressed with the App Store Small Business Program that dropped the commission that small developers have to pay to 15 percent.

In addition to paying a $100 settlement fee, Apple agreed to allow developers to use communications like email to share information about payment methods available outside of the ‌App Store‌, plus Apple expanded the number of price points available to developers for subscriptions.

Apple also pledged to maintain the ‌‌App Store‌‌ Small Business Program and ‌‌App Store‌‌ search, making no changes for at least three years, with the company also creating an annual transparency report based on ‌‌App Store‌‌ data covering app rejections, apps removed from the ‌‌App Store‌‌, search information, and more.

The Small Developer Assistance Fund website says that it plans to distribute funds to developers who submitted a "timely and valid claim" as soon as possible.

(Thanks, Yashar!)

Tags: App Store, Apple Developer Program

Top Rated Comments

jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
53 minutes ago at 05:22 pm
Some lawyers truly want the good while others act always as blood sucking leeches. This case is the about the later and judge knows it and called them out on such a high commission.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
42 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
Great job, judge! 30+ % on contingency fee structure is ridiculous. This case probably did not take that much effort for plaintiff’s attorneys, either, considering it didn’t even get to real litigation stage to begin with.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Karma*Police Avatar
Karma*Police
18 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
Ah, lawyers who got promoted pretending to not side with the lawyers by asking if their fees should be reduced from $27mm to $25mm.

So the devs who signed an agreement with Apple to give them a 30% cut turns around and sues Apple because they took a 30% cut?

And the lawyers are taking a 27% cut… does no one see the irony and hypocrisy in all of this? Truly a clown world we’re living in.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RouterCFW Avatar
RouterCFW
53 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
Ffs America is so dumb you can sue anyone or company for any reason
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
51 minutes ago at 05:24 pm

Ffs America is so dumb you can sue anyone or company for any reason
It was a class action suit and Apple agreed to a settlement

Not sure why you're reacting this way

It wasn't just "one developer upset" or anything
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

iOS App Store General Feature Clorange

Apple Reminds Developers About $250 to $30K Payments From Apple Lawsuit Settlement

Monday April 25, 2022 10:29 am PDT by
Apple today reminded developers that they can submit a claim for the Small Developer Assistance Fund, a pool of money that Apple is providing to developers as part of a $100 million class-action lawsuit settlement over its App Store policies. Apple has been accepting submissions since January, and is today reminding developers have until May 20 to make a claim through the Small Developer...
Read Full Article22 comments
iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue

Developers Now Able to Submit Claims for $250 to $30,000 Payments From Apple in Lawsuit Settlement

Friday January 14, 2022 12:24 pm PST by
Apple in August announced plans to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit levied by U.S. developers, and as of today, the website that will allow developers to submit a claim for a payout has gone live. The $100 million that Apple provided is being distributed as part of a "Small Developer Assistance Fund," and developers can claim between $250 and $30,000 based on their historic...
Read Full Article40 comments
app store blue banner

Apple Pays $100 Million to Settle Developer Lawsuit and Agrees to Multiple App Store Changes

Thursday August 26, 2021 5:08 pm PDT by
Apple today announced plans to make several changes to the App Store in order to settle a class-action lawsuit that was brought against Apple by developers in the United States. Under the terms of the deal, Apple will let developers use communication methods like email to tell customers about payment methods available outside of iOS apps, and it will expand the price points that developers...
Read Full Article286 comments
app store blue banner

Apple's Plan to Pay $100 Million to Settle Developer Lawsuit Gets Preliminary Approval From Judge

Wednesday November 17, 2021 1:10 pm PST by
Back in August, Apple said that it would pay out $100 million and make several changes to the App Store to settle a class-action lawsuit brought about by developers, and the settlement offer received preliminary approval yesterday from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers, who is overseeing that case in addition to the Epic v. Apple lawsuit. Under the terms of the agreement, Apple will create a $100 ...
Read Full Article51 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated

Apple-Commissioned Study Touts App Store Job Growth and Success of Small Developers

Wednesday May 25, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Apple today shared details on developer studies sourced from economists at Analysis Group (commissioned by Apple) and the Progressive Policy Group, with the reports aimed at highlighting the successes of small businesses and independent developers on the App Store. Between 2019 and 2021, earnings for small developers increased by 113 percent, outpacing the growth of larger developers,...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS App Store General Feature Sqaure Complement

Elon Musk Says Apple's 30% App Store Fee is 'Literally 10 Times Higher Than It Should Be'

Tuesday May 3, 2022 11:01 am PDT by
Tesla CEO Elon Musk today took to Twitter to once again criticize Apple's App Store fees, calling the cut that Apple takes from developers "definitely not ok" and likening it to a "30% tax on the internet." He went on to say that the fee is "literally 10 times higher than it should be." Apple takes a 30 percent cut from app developers who make over $1 million through the App Store on an...
Read Full Article451 comments
app store fraud prevention

App Store Stopped 1.6 Million 'Risky' and 'Untrustworthy' Apps From Defrauding Users, Says Apple

Wednesday June 1, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
The App Store prevented 1.6 million risky and untrustworthy apps from defrauding users in 2021, according to new fraud analysis data shared today by Apple. Apple says that the App Store stopped "nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent transactions" during the year. Apple rejected more than 34,000 apps for hidden features, and more than 157,000 that were spam or copycat apps. 343,000 apps were...
Read Full Article344 comments
cydia vs apple feature

Apple Fails in Bid to Dismiss Cydia Creator's Amended Antitrust Lawsuit

Monday May 30, 2022 2:46 am PDT by
Apple has lost a bid to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed against it by Jay Freeman, creator of an alternative App Store known as Cydia for "jailbroken" iPhones and iPads. Freeman sued Apple in late 2020, alleging that Apple has an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution through the App Store. His complaint also alleged that Apple has "consistently tried to snuff out alternative app...
Read Full Article378 comments

Popular Stories

wwdc 2022 live coverage

WWDC 2022 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 16, macOS 13, MacBook Air, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, though it's unclear what else we'll be seeing at the event. A redesigned MacBook Air tops the list of potential new hardware, but supply chain issues...
Read Full Article1664 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at the WWDC 2022 Keynote in 13 Minutes

Monday June 6, 2022 3:29 pm PDT by
Apple on Monday held a keynote event that saw the introduction of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and the new M2 Apple silicon chip, which is soon-to-be available in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It was a crazy event where Apple introduced feature after feature for almost two hours straight. For those who...
Read Full Article96 comments
ios 16 features collage

Apple Announces iOS 16: First Look at New Features

Monday June 6, 2022 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 16, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring a redesigned, customizable Lock Screen, improvements to Messages, Maps, and Home, new sharing and personalization capabilities, and more. Lock Screen, Notifications, and Focus An all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen allows users to edit a large number of design elements, including type styles and...
Read Full Article89 comments
m2 macbook air keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, Notch, MagSafe, New Colors, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 11:09 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the next-generation MacBook Air with the all-new M2 chip, a redesigned unibody enclosure, a brighter display with a notch, new color options like Starlight and Midnight, MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new MacBook Air looks similar to the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article338 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

What's New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements

Tuesday June 7, 2022 8:26 am PDT by
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we've rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update. An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple...
Read Full Article102 comments
next generation carplay multi display

Apple Announces Multi-Display CarPlay With Integrated Speedometer, Climate Controls, and More

Monday June 6, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple today at WWDC 2022 announced the "next generation" of CarPlay, which will support multiple displays within a vehicle, offer built-in climate controls for adjusting the temperature of the A/C or heat within the CarPlay interface, and more. The next-generation CarPlay experience will be able to provide content across multiple screens within a vehicle, and deeper integration with a...
Read Full Article102 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New iOS 16 Lock Screen

Monday June 6, 2022 4:57 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduces some major changes, including a total overhaul for the iOS Lock Screen. The Lock Screen looks different, it's more customizable, and it can do more than ever before, so we thought we'd do a quick hands-on video to give MacRumors readers a first glimpse at the revamped Lock screen. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Lock Screen can be customized...
Read Full Article96 comments