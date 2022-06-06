iPod Touch Now Fully Removed From Apple's Website Worldwide, Incompatible With iOS 16
Apple today removed the iPod touch's product page from its website in all remaining countries where the page was still available, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, marking a final farewell to the portable music player.
Apple announced that it was discontinuing the iPod touch back in early May, and the device is now completely unavailable to order from its online store nearly one month later. It may still be possible to find the iPod touch at select Apple Authorized Reseller locations while supplies last, but inventory is likely very limited by this point.
First introduced in October 2001, the iPod was one of Apple's most iconic products, but the device's discontinuation became inevitable over time given the wide array of Apple products that can now play music, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod mini, and more. The latest seventh-generation iPod touch model was introduced in May 2019.
"The spirit of iPod lives on," Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said last month.
Apple's newly announced iOS 16 software update is not compatible with any iPod touch models, according to Apple's website.
