Another Report Says Apple's AR/VR Headset Delayed Until Next Year, Preview at WWDC Unlikely
Apple has been forced to delay the launch of its long-rumored AR/VR headset until next year due to thermal issues related to computing power with the processor, according to a new report from The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting
From the report
:
Apple hired an engineer from Dolby Technologies, Mike Rockwell, and tasked him with leading the [AR/VR] effort. His early efforts to create an augmented-reality product were hobbled by weak computing power, two people familiar with the project said. Continuing challenges with its battery power have forced Apple to postpone its release until next year, those people said.
Multiple reports in the last several months have indicated that the headset would not launch this year, despite speculation Apple could announce it during WWDC that starts on Monday. The Information has reported that Apple has faced development issues with the headset, mainly related to performance and thermals, meaning a launch this year is not likely.
Apple's board has reportedly received a demo of the mixed-reality headset, indicating that despite reports of development issues, the headset is nearing completion. While Apple is highly unlikely to announce the headset on Monday during WWDC, it will announce iOS 16 and new tools for developers to create hands-free experiences and expanded use cases of Shortcuts and QR codes, according to the report.
Popular Stories
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to...
The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg.
For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once...
All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.
If the report proves to be accurate, the...
Apple's HomePod may make an unexpected return later this year, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo recently said that Apple is planning to release "a new version" of the HomePod. He warned that "there may not be much innovation in hardware design" with the new HomePod and "Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market." The news is fairly unexpected given...
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.
A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
The AirPods Pro 2 may feature largely the same design as the current model, contrary to rumors of a "stemless" design, according to new findings based on purported leaked images shared by MacRumors last year.
Last year, MacRumors shared images that allegedly reveal the second-generation AirPods Pro – seemingly showing a design with very few changes. Now, new to-scale 3D comparisons based on M...
Top Rated Comments
Apple, please focus on the current lineup of products. (Delayed shipment, Chip shortage) Hardware and Software, too.
Honestly, this AR/VR product can wait until Apple gets it right overall. No rush!
So at this point this will come into the market in 2023 at earliest
So, next year should be fine