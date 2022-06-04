Another Report Says Apple's AR/VR Headset Delayed Until Next Year, Preview at WWDC Unlikely

by

Apple has been forced to delay the launch of its long-rumored AR/VR headset until next year due to thermal issues related to computing power with the processor, according to a new report from The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.

apple ar headset concept 2

Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting

From the report:

Apple hired an engineer from Dolby Technologies, Mike Rockwell, and tasked him with leading the [AR/VR] effort. His early efforts to create an augmented-reality product were hobbled by weak computing power, two people familiar with the project said. Continuing challenges with its battery power have forced Apple to postpone its release until next year, those people said.

Multiple reports in the last several months have indicated that the headset would not launch this year, despite speculation Apple could announce it during WWDC that starts on Monday. The Information has reported that Apple has faced development issues with the headset, mainly related to performance and thermals, meaning a launch this year is not likely.

Apple's board has reportedly received a demo of the mixed-reality headset, indicating that despite reports of development issues, the headset is nearing completion. While Apple is highly unlikely to announce the headset on Monday during WWDC, it will announce iOS 16 and new tools for developers to create hands-free experiences and expanded use cases of Shortcuts and QR codes, according to the report.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Figured, that was going to happen. I don’t even think Apple is ready for it.

Apple, please focus on the current lineup of products. (Delayed shipment, Chip shortage) Hardware and Software, too.

Honestly, this AR/VR product can wait until Apple gets it right overall. No rush!
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
15 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Again, even if Apple preview this, the new device will not come for another 6 months
So at this point this will come into the market in 2023 at earliest
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
14 minutes ago at 07:32 am

Figured, that was going to happen. I don’t even think Apple is ready for it.

Apple, please focus on the current lineup of products. (Delayed shipment, Chip shortage) Hardware and Software, too.

Honestly, this AR/VR product can wait until Apple gets it right overall. No rush!
Exactly...this could be another device with SoC like apple watch with chip shortage
So, next year should be fine
