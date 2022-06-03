Samsung Aiming to Supply OLED Displays for Both iPads and MacBooks
Samsung is planning to build a new production line in South Korea to make larger OLED displays suitable for tablets and notebooks, with the company ultimately aiming to fulfill orders for future Apple products, according to The Elec.
The Elec previously reported that Apple plans to release its first iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024 and said that Samsung would produce displays for those models at one of its existing lines. Samsung's future production line would be located at a different factory and be capable of creating OLED displays large enough for notebooks, paving the way for a MacBook Pro with an OLED display, which is rumored to launch in 2025 or later.
Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that. Unlike mini-LED displays, OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which could improve contrast ratio and contribute to longer battery life on future iPad and MacBook models. Apple already uses OLED displays for its latest iPhones and all Apple Watch models.
In the meantime, Apple is rumored to be planning more devices with mini-LED displays, including a new 27-inch monitor that could essentially be a Studio Display Pro.
Popular Stories
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.
A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg.
For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once...
Apple's HomePod may make an unexpected return later this year, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo recently said that Apple is planning to release "a new version" of the HomePod. He warned that "there may not be much innovation in hardware design" with the new HomePod and "Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market." The news is fairly unexpected given...
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Top Rated Comments
If it is QD-OLED, then I think thats a good choice.
And the good news is, Samsung is the company behind QD-OLED.....so there is hope Apple is going with the better technology.
I cannot see Oled coming, maybe, only maybe for the ipad air and the Macbook air
The pro line-up will stick with mini-led until micro-led