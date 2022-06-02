Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes
Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to deal with multiple apps at once, in what sounds like a much more Mac-like multitasking experience.
The revamped iPad experience will be one of the biggest upgrades announced at WWDC, according to Gurman.
Apple's iPad Pro models are as powerful as its Macs as they use the same M1 chip, but the software experience has always lagged behind and prevented the tablet from being used in the same way as a laptop or desktop machine.
The new iPadOS 16 experience will premiere on Monday, June 6, with Apple previewing the software for developers. Developers will get beta access that same day, and Apple will refine the iPadOS 16 software over the course of several months before launching it in the fall alongside iOS 16.
Top Rated Comments
Just buy a Mac if you want a Mac, otherwise you’ll never be satisfied because you’ll just want them to add something to make it like a Mac, then another thing, then another… etc. You are forever chasing after something to be something that it was never intended to be.
Imagine, An iconic glowing Apple logo on iPads. :oops: