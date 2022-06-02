Apple Aiming to Make iPad More Mac-Like With iPadOS 16 Multitasking Changes

by

Apple wants to make the iPad behave more like a laptop than a smartphone and plans to implement changes in iPadOS 16 to further that goal, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPad Pro Big Ol Logo
iPadOS 16 will feature a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to swap between tasks and see which apps are open, plus it will allow users to resize windows. Apple plans to implement new ways for users to deal with multiple apps at once, in what sounds like a much more Mac-like multitasking experience.

The revamped iPad experience will be one of the biggest upgrades announced at WWDC, according to Gurman.

Apple's iPad Pro models are as powerful as its Macs as they use the same M1 chip, but the software experience has always lagged behind and prevented the tablet from being used in the same way as a laptop or desktop machine.

The new iPadOS 16 experience will premiere on Monday, June 6, with Apple previewing the software for developers. Developers will get beta access that same day, and Apple will refine the iPadOS 16 software over the course of several months before launching it in the fall alongside iOS 16.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2022, iOS 16
Tags: bloomberg.com, Mark Gurman
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
27 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Any improvement is welcome. Particularly in this area.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Superhappytree Avatar
Superhappytree
18 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Don’t know why everyone wants a tablet to be a Mac so much. Steve Jobs said himself during the iPads introduction that the iPad is a “third category device between a laptop and a smartphone”.



Just buy a Mac if you want a Mac, otherwise you’ll never be satisfied because you’ll just want them to add something to make it like a Mac, then another thing, then another… etc. You are forever chasing after something to be something that it was never intended to be.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
15 minutes ago at 09:45 am
That’s not gonna make the iPad a pro device most people don’t need more than than 2 apps open
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Finally...lets hope so it is about what we think its all about
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
I bought my iPad with M1 last year hedging a bet software would make use of it. If its this year then all the better. I would really appreciate being able to manage the app windows the way I do on Mac. I dont need the full Mac experience but would like to adjust window size to my liking and have several open at once. Cant wait for Monday. Not too excited so I dont leave disappointed but ready none the less because I like this time of year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
22 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Also, how about bringing the macOS to the iPad. Let's transform it to have that macOS experience. That will be a game changer!

Imagine, An iconic glowing Apple logo on iPads. :oops:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

