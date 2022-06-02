Blizzard's Free-to-Play 'Diablo Immortal' for iOS Available From Today in All Regions

Blizzard's newest Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, is now available on iPhone and iPad. Fans of the Diablo universe enjoyed an early rollout in some regions, but Blizzard has confirmed that the game should be freely available to play for everyone from today.


First announced in 2018, Diablo Immortal is a full-fledged action RPG that's been developed from the ground up for mobile devices.

Diablo Immortal players can choose from six Diablo classes including Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard, and then journey through various zones and the city of Westmarch.

Familiar Diablo characters, such as Deckard Cain, are present in the storyline, and players can complete an expansive quest to collect the shattered pieces of the Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Hells can gather. The questline takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Players share a world with others and can team up with up to eight people to take on group challenges and fight raid bosses. Up to 150 people can form a clan to earn clan achievements, and the game supports cross-play and cross-progression on PC and mobile.

There's also a faction-based PvP system where players can work together to fight in an ongoing war. The top player on the server earns the Eternal Crown and becomes the leader of the Immortals, forced to defend their reign across a series of modes.

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play title with Blizzard monetizing the game through in-app purchases, though the company says the "core game experience" will always be free. The game can be downloaded from the App Store. More information about the game can be found on Blizzard's website.

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
16 minutes ago at 03:40 am
for iphones/ipads and android are since yesterday.
Today is also available as an PC beta, of course its all cross-platform
Remember if you want all your progress and champions to be on all your devices, just log in on the same account on your bnet account and be with all of your characters on the SAME exact server

For mobile, i think its one of the best, its the only one that even played. But dont expect the same level of control-deep like D2 for example, that will come with D4 next year probably. But i can see this become the most important game for mobile
DaSal Avatar
DaSal
14 minutes ago at 03:42 am
Not all regions, it’s not available in the Netherlands or Belgium, even though we were previously offered the option to pre-order the app through the App Store.
frumpywumpy Avatar
frumpywumpy
2 minutes ago at 03:53 am
I considered giving it a go … until I looked at the App Privacy “nutrition label” … definitely not “free”. They Hoover up a lot of data.

I’m really glad Apple introduced the App Privacy so I can make that informed choice.
