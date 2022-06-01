Microsoft Prepares for Launch of New MacBook Air by Updating Low-Cost Surface Laptop

by

As Apple prepares for a rumored launch of its completely redesigned MacBook Air, Microsoft is preparing for competition by beefing up its own entry-level Surface Laptop Go with a new processor, updated thermals, and an improved webcam.

surface laptop go 2
The Surface Laptop Go, launched in 2020, has served as the entry-level Surface laptop in Microsoft's lineup. The laptop, which previously started at $549 (now $599), features a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, a full-sized keyboard, and trackpad, and runs Windows 11.

Microsoft today announced the Surface Lap§top Go 2 with Intel's new 11th generation Core i5 processor and a new base storage of 128GB, up from the prior 64GB. In its press release, Microsoft directly draws a comparison between the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Apple's ‌MacBook Air‌ by saying the Surface offers "30% more key travel than a ‌MacBook Air‌.”

Powered by Intel's 11th generation i5 processor, Microsoft has improved the thermals inside the Surface Laptop Go 2 to be “quieter” and make it easier for users to focus. Microsoft also says that it's updated the webcam, however, as The Verge notes, the webcam is still stuck at 720p, so the improvements are likely in image processing. Apple's current ‌MacBook Air‌ similarly features a 720p webcam, while the MacBook Pro has been updated to 1080p.

Now starting at $599, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is considerably cheaper than Apple's ‌MacBook Air‌ which starts at $999. For the added $399, however, users benefit from the performance and energy efficiency of Apple silicon and a base storage of 256GB.

The latest ‌MacBook Air‌ was released in November 2020 with the M1 chip, but a new, completely redesigned model could be announced as soon as next week. The new model will benefit from a new or existing Apple silicon chip, alongside an entirely redesigned body that comes in several colors.

51 minutes ago at 08:39 am

I dont understand the power button being second to the right ?
On the keyboard of Windows-based devices, the upper-rightmost key is generally the "Delete" key. Putting the power button there would increase the possibility of accidentally putting the system into sleep/suspend. The placement of the power key there (if there has to be one on the keyboard) is better (relatively speaking)
55 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I dont understand the power button being second to the right ?
by saying the Surface offers "30% more key travel than a MacBook Air.”
Oh, well it's game over. Microsoft has won! How will Apple ever recover?
4GB of RAM is still a thing?

Attachment Image
Queue MacRumors members complaining that it looks exactly like a MacBook.
Actually looks better than many of the MBA Mockups. Proof you can make laptops in colors without ugly white/light grey bezels and keyboards.
On the keyboard of Windows-based devices, the upper-rightmost key is generally the "Delete" key. Putting the power button there would increase the possibility of accidentally putting the system into sleep/suspend. The placement of the power key there (if there has to be one on the keyboard) is better (relatively speaking)
Except for recent Dell laptops that put the power button in the upper-rightmost position. It is a slightly harder press so unlikely to brush across it and trigger a power off. Also, I think you need to hold it for more than you would a normal keypress.
