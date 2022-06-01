Apple Shares 'Beyond WWDC' Page Highlighting Community Events, WWDC Hashflag Now Live on Twitter

WWDC will be an online affair again this year, with the exception of some lucky developers invited to Apple Park, but there will still be opportunities for developers to connect with each other during Apple's weeklong developers conference.
Apple today shared a new "Beyond WWDC" page listing community-led events that will be hosted during or after WWDC, which runs from June 6 through June 10.
For example, the page highlights WWDC Community Week, a community-run event that helps developers to connect with fellow developers at watch parties, mentorship labs, community talks, a hackathon, and more. Other events include Office Hours, the Underdog Devs WWDC22 Watch Party, #iOSDevHappyHour IRL, try! Swift DUB DUB, DubDub Series, WWDC.playground, Extended Tokyo 2022, Devpass WWDC22 Special, and more.
In addition, the WWDC 2022 hashflag has also gone live on Twitter for the #WWDC22 hashtag. A hashflag is a small icon that appears next to hashtags in tweets, with the WWDC 2022 hashflag consisting of Apple's Swift icon in a circle outlined with rainbow colors.
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Ahead of WWDC kicking off in a little over one week, interesting trademark filing details for "realityOS," the name for Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset operating system, have been resurfaced online, offering a clue as to what Apple may have in store to share at this year's conference.
The two separate trademark filings (1, 2) were resurfaced by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, who notes that while ...
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware?
Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony's latest headphones that compete against...
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system.
macOS 13 Name?
Every year heading into...