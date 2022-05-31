Apple's WWDC 2022 Event Page Features Animated AR Trading Cards

The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg.



For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once placed on a surface using the AR interface, you can tap the pack of cards to open it up and see an array of colorful Memoji faces.

Tapping on one of the three available cards flips it around so you can see the Memoji character in more detail, and if you swipe it, you can go back to the cards to view the other options. This is one of the more detailed interactive AR experiences that Apple has designed for one of its events, as many have only featured creative Apple logos.

To see the AR easter egg, open up the Events website and tap on the Memojis. From there, you can scan the area around you to see the card pack in action, or you can view it in "Object" mode to get a clearer picture of what it looks like without having to navigate your physical environment.

‌WWDC 2022‌ will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 6. In addition to being streamed on YouTube, the event can be watched through the events webpage and in the Apple TV app. If you're unable to watch, you can tune in to the MacRumors live blog on the site or follow along with our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

The event will see the introduction of new software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, plus there is a possibility that we could see new hardware like the MacBook Air.