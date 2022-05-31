Apple Launches WWDC 2022 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 6 Keynote
Apple is continuing to prepare for the Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on Monday, and the company today launched its YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. The keynote event is set to take place on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Along with streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2022
keynote available through the Events website
and the Apple TV
app. Apple also has a dedicated Events page for WWDC 2022
, which is where you can find the live stream on Monday.
WWDC 2022 will see the unveiling of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, plus there is a chance we could see hardware, including a new MacBook Air.
MacRumors will have full coverage of next week's keynote both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.
Popular Stories
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
It's Memorial Day weekend in the United States, and that means WWDC is right around the corner and anticipation is building for what we might see at the opening keynote. Software updates are a given, but will we see any new hardware?
Other news this week included the annual release of new Pride-themed Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 Pro rumors, and Sony's latest headphones that compete against...
Ahead of WWDC kicking off in a little over one week, interesting trademark filing details for "realityOS," the name for Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset operating system, have been resurfaced online, offering a clue as to what Apple may have in store to share at this year's conference.
The two separate trademark filings (1, 2) were resurfaced by Parker Ortolani on Twitter, who notes that while ...
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
There's just over a week to go until the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is one of the biggest Apple events of the year. We've heard surprisingly little about iOS 16 this year, so we're in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around.
As we wait for the keynote event, we thought we'd share some iOS 16 wishlist items from MacRumors readers, because who knows? We just might...
Top Rated Comments
[MEDIA=giphy]k0lU8g8LAXq0g[/MEDIA]
Looks like some Windows reflection on her eyes.
/s