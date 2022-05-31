Apple Launches WWDC 2022 Live Stream on YouTube in Preparation for June 6 Keynote

by

Apple is continuing to prepare for the Worldwide Developers Conference that is set to begin on Monday, and the company today launched its YouTube live stream where viewers can sign up to get a reminder when the event begins. The keynote event is set to take place on Monday, June 6 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.


Along with streaming the event on YouTube, Apple also plans to make the WWDC 2022 keynote available through the Events website and the Apple TV app. Apple also has a dedicated Events page for WWDC 2022, which is where you can find the live stream on Monday.

‌WWDC 2022‌ will see the unveiling of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, plus there is a chance we could see hardware, including a new MacBook Air.

MacRumors will have full coverage of next week's keynote both on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

