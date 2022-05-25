ProtonMail Unifies Encrypted Mail, Calendar, VPN, and Storage Services Under New 'Proton' Brand

Swiss-based encrypted email provider ProtonMail today announced a restructuring of its privacy-first services, bringing them under a new unifying brand name: Proton.

Today, we are undertaking our biggest step forward in the movement for an internet that respects your privacy. The new, updated Proton offers one account, many services, and one privacy-by-default ecosystem. You can now enjoy unified protection with a modernized look and feel.

Evolving into a unified Proton reflects our growth from an end-to-end encrypted email provider to an entire privacy ecosystem, allowing us to deliver even more benefits to the Proton community and make privacy accessible to everyone.

Previously, users could only subscribe to each service the company offered individually. Going forward, the new Proton offers one account to access all the services offered in the company's privacy-by-default ecosystem, including Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive, all of which can be accessed from proton.me.

All Proton services remain available as a free tier, with more advanced features and more storage available via paid plans. The free Proton tier includes up to 1GB of storage and one Proton email address, as well as access to Proton's encrypted Calendar and VPN services.

Meanwhile, the Proton Unlimited tier costs 9.99 euros ($10.65) for 12 months, with savings of up to 33% for those who choose a 24-month plan. For those looking only for encrypted email or a VPN, individual plans remain available.

As part of the rebrand, existing account holders will receive a storage boost and new features at no extra cost, including additional email addresses, VPN connections, and more.

To highlight the changes, Proton is also introducing a visual overhaul of the company's web-based services, with new logos, colors, and an updated, modernized design for its new desktop and mobile apps.

ProtonMail began as crowdfunded service in May 2014 and launched in March 2016, led by a group of scientists from CERN and MIT who aimed to deliver an easy-to-use end-to-end encrypted email service with freely available open source code. You can learn more about Proton's history, service plans, and privacy and security policy at the company's new website.

