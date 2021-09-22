Apple Giving Retail Employees Up to a $1,000 One-Time Bonus

Apple is planning to give its Apple Store employees one-time bonuses amounting to up to $1,000, reports Bloomberg. The bonuses will be provided to employees who have been working during the ongoing global health crisis.



Retail employees who were hired before March 31, 2021 will be given $1,000, and employees who joined after that date will be given $500. Employees hired for the holiday shopping season will get $200. Apple plans to provide the bonuses to those who work in retail stores, those who do online sales, and AppleCare staff.

Apple does not often give bonuses to its retail staff. The last bonus went out in 2018 when Apple granted $2,500 in restricted stock units to most of its employees, including those working at Apple Stores. The bonuses were handed out after the introduction of new U.S. tax laws and were given to most employees below a director level.

The $1,000 bonuses will be provided as paychecks rather than as stock units like the prior bonus and are designed as a thank you to employees for their efforts during the pandemic.