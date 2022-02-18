Some Apple Store Employees in U.S. Reportedly Working to Unionize

The Washington Post today reports that employees at some Apple retail stores in the U.S. are quietly working to unionize.



The report claims that groups of employees working for at least two stores are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the near future, and at least a half dozen more locations are said to be in earlier stages of the unionization process. Apple did not immediately provide a comment on the report.

A key concern among Apple retail employees looking to unionize is that wages have not kept up with the rate of inflation. The report claims that Apple recently gave raises to some of its retail employees, but due to rising inflation, some of the employees said they are effectively making less money than when they were first hired.

Apple retail employees can earn anywhere from $17 to more than $30 per hour depending on their position, according to the report, but some employees believe that Apple should pay more as one of the world's most valuable companies.

Apple has reportedly offered improved benefits in an effort to attract and retain retail employees in the current labor market.