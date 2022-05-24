Google Maps' Historical Street View Imagery Now Available on iOS

by

Google Maps' Street View is 15 years old today, and to celebrate, Google is rolling out the ability to view historical imagery when using the service on iOS and Android.

Historical imagery in Street View
When in Street View mode, users can access the historical imagery by first tapping anywhere on the photo to see information about the location, and then selecting "see more dates" to access the current location's historical imagery.

Google says the feature can show imagery dating all the way back to the launch of Street View in 2007, albeit in locations where it was available at the time. The ability to display historical imagery has been available on the desktop version of Google Maps since 2014, but this is its debut on the mobile app.

Coinciding with Street View's 15th anniversary, Google has also announced that it will deploy a new camera next year to capture more high-quality images in harder to reach places.

In addition to our Street View car and trekker, we're piloting a new camera that will fully roll out next year to help us collect high-quality images in more places. This new camera takes all the power, resolution and processing capabilities that we've built into an entire Street View car, and shrinks it down into an ultra-transportable camera system that's roughly the size of a house cat. But unlike house cats, it's ready to be taken to remote islands, up to the tops of mountains or on a stroll through your local town square.

Google says the new camera weighs less than 15 pounds, allowing it to be shipped anywhere, and it's designed to be modular so that components like lidar can be added to collect imagery with even more helpful details, like lane markings or potholes. The camera can also be attached to any vehicle with a roof rack and operated via a mobile device. "You'll start seeing our new camera in fun Google colors alongside our iconic Street View cars and trekkers next year," says Google.

Google is also taking the anniversary of Street View to again highlight its upcoming new Immersive view for cities. Immersive view uses artificial intelligence and high-quality 3D rendering to simulate real-time data, and the feature is set to launch later this year.

Tag: Google Maps

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Purple Lineup Feature

Will the iPhone 14 Be a Disappointment?

Saturday May 21, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Read Full Article372 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's Headset Said to Feature 14 Cameras Enabling Lifelike Avatars, Jony Ive Has Remained Involved With Design

Friday May 20, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
Read Full Article157 comments
sony headphones 1

Sony's New WH-1000XM5 Headphones vs. Apple's AirPods Max

Friday May 20, 2022 12:18 pm PDT by
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Read Full Article190 comments
apple music

Apple Increases Apple Music Subscription Price for Students in Several Countries

Sunday May 22, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward. The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the...
Read Full Article174 comments
iPhone 13 Face ID

'High-End' iPhone 14 Front-Facing Camera to Cost Apple Three Times More

Monday May 23, 2022 7:05 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports. Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...
Read Full Article100 comments