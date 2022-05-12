Google Maps to Gain Impressive New 'Immersive View' Later This Year

Google Maps is set to get a new Immersive view for cities that uses artificial intelligence and high-quality 3D rendering to simulate real-time data, Google has announced.

Thanks to advances in computer vision and AI that allow us to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world — we're introducing a whole new way to explore with Maps. With our new immersive view, you'll be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like — and even feel like you're right there before you ever set foot inside. So whether you're traveling somewhere new or scoping out hidden local gems, immersive view will help you make the most informed decisions before you go.

As the video demonstrates, the new Immersive view deftly blends live traffic, weather, and astronomical data from Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View with animated digital models that even include neat touches like birds flying over buildings, animated landmarks, and reflective bodies of water.

Users will also be able to explore inside and around businesses rendered in detailed 3D representations where data sets are available.

Google says Immersive view will work on "just about any phone and device" and will start rolling out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo later this year, with more cities coming soon.