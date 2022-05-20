Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on AirTag, AirPods 3, and iPads

Solid markdowns on the AirTag, AirPods 3, and a few iPad models were introduced this week, and below you'll find all of the best deals of the past few days that are still available to purchase.



AirTag

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $10 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon knocked the price of the AirTag 4-Pack down to $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. Overall, this is a second-best price on the AirTag 4-Pack and still a solid discount on the tracking accessory if you're shopping for the AirTag this week.



AirPods 3

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirPods 3

Take $29 off AirPods 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week, Amazon reintroduced a second-best price on the AirPods 3, available for $149.99, down from $179.00. Only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount, and as of writing the wireless headphones are available to ship in 1-2 days.



iPads

What's the deal? Take up to $90 off various iPads

Take up to $90 off various iPads Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

On Tuesday of this week we tracked a trio of deals on the iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air, and all of these discounts remain live as the week comes to an end. Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, this tablet is on sale for $409.00, down from $499.00, and that's a second-best price on the iPad mini.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00, down from $479.00, and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $554.87, down from $599.00. Both of these models are in stock on Amazon today.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.