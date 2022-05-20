Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on AirTag, AirPods 3, and iPads

Amazon knocked the price of the AirTag 4-Pack down to $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. Overall, this is a second-best price on the AirTag 4-Pack and still a solid discount on the tracking accessory if you're shopping for the AirTag this week.
This week, Amazon reintroduced a second-best price on the AirPods 3, available for $149.99, down from $179.00. Only Amazon is offering this steep of a discount, and as of writing the wireless headphones are available to ship in 1-2 days.
On Tuesday of this week we tracked a trio of deals on the iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air, and all of these discounts remain live as the week comes to an end. Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini, this tablet is on sale for $409.00, down from $499.00, and that's a second-best price on the iPad mini.
You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00, down from $479.00, and the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $554.87, down from $599.00. Both of these models are in stock on Amazon today.
The Apple Watch Series 8 could feature an all-new design with a flat display, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."
In his latest video on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser highlighted information from ShrimpApplePro that suggests the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a flat display in what seems to be a design originally rumored for the Apple Watch Series 7. ...
While Apple's early M1-based Macs can only officially support a single external display, there are ways around the limitation. Anker is launching a new 10-in-1 USB-C docking station today which delivers just that.
The Anker 563 USB-C dock includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort port, and it leverages DisplayLink to carry multiple video signals over a single connection. Given that this hub...
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.4 comes over two months after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that added Universal Control.
The macOS Monterey 12.4 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System...
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to "silently" leave group chats hosted by the messaging platform instead of all members of the group being notified when they do.
As it stands, when someone leaves a group chat, WhatsApp announces their exit to the entire group, making the act of leaving very public. It's not possible right now to leave a group quietly, but WhatsApp...
Apple today shared a new ad highlighting iPhone privacy features like App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection that are designed to give users more transparency and control when it comes to their personal data being collected.
The ad revolves around a young woman named Ellie who discovers that her personal data is being sold at an auction house, with bids being placed on her...
Apple's AirPods ruptured the eardrums of a 12-year-old boy in 2020 when a loud Amber Alert was issued, according to a lawsuit filed against Apple in California (via Law360).
The child, identified as B.G. in the filing, was watching a movie on Netflix on his iPhone in 2020 while wearing AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro were allegedly set at a low volume, but an Amber Alert sounded without warning ...
Apple retail employees at around 100 stores will need to go back to wearing a mask while working, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is mandating masks for employees again due to a rising number of COVID cases across the United States.
Customers who visit an Apple Store are not required to wear a mask at this time, but Apple is continuing to recommend masks for all Apple Store...