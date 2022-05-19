Deals: Amazon Discounts AirTag 4-Pack to $89 ($10 Off)

by

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack is available for $89.00 today on Amazon, down from $99.00. The accessory is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and currently only Amazon is offering this sale. There is only a discount on the AirTag 4-Pack right now on Amazon, not on the 1-Pack option.

Earlier this month we saw the AirTag 4-Pack down to around $84, so today's deal is a solid second-best offer on the tracker accessory. Overall, there haven't been many discounts on any version of the AirTag in 2022, so if you've been shopping for the device be sure to check out Amazon soon.

AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

crisss1205 Avatar
crisss1205
24 minutes ago at 06:22 am
FYI, Best Buy also has the same deal if you want them for pickup today.

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/misc/deal-of-the-day/pcmcat248000050016.c?id=pcmcat248000050016
