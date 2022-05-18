Deals: AirPods 3 Available for $149.99 on Amazon ($29 Off)

Apple's AirPods 3 have been knocked down to $149.99 on Amazon today, from an original price of $179.00. This model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, and delivery is available for May 20 - 23 for most residences in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is about $10 off from the all-time low price that we tracked on this pair of AirPods over the 2021 holiday season, and it's one of the best deals that we've seen so far in 2022. Amazon's sale is also beating rival retailers' discounts by about $20, so this is the best deal you'll find online for the AirPods 3 this week.

The AirPods 3 were introduced in October 2021 and feature a more compact stem similar to the AirPods Pro, and a redesigned contoured fit. There's a force sensor built into the stem for physical control over media and Siri, and they come with a MagSafe Charging Case.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.