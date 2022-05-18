Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming two days after the release of macOS Monterey 12.4.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

There's no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5, but if we find anything new after installing the software, we'll update this article.

