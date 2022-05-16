Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.4 With Support for Studio Display Webcam Update
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.4 comes over two months after the launch of macOS Monterey 12.3, an update that added Universal Control.
The macOS Monterey 12.4 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 update for those who are still running Big Sur, as well as a macOS Catalina 2022-004 security update.
Following the macOS Monterey 12.4 and iPadOS 15.5 updates, Universal Control is no longer in beta. It is now an official feature that Apple has deemed issue-free, and the beta labeling has been removed. Universal Control was introduced in March and it allows you to use a single mouse/trackpad and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads.
For the Studio Display, macOS Monterey 12.4 adds support for the 15.5 firmware, which is designed to improve the webcam quality.
There's also an update for the Podcasts app, with Apple adding a setting that limits the number of episodes stored on a Mac and automatically deletes older ones.
