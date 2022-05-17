Nomad Launches New Sport Band Slim for Apple Watch

Nomad, known for its lineup of accessories created for Apple devices, today debuted a new Apple Watch band called the Sport Band Slim. It is an iteration on the Sport Band that Nomad also sells, but as the name suggests, it has an updated aesthetic.



Priced at $60, the Sport Band Slim is made from an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that is 100 percent waterproof. It includes interior ventilation channels to keep it dry and cool when worn, and it features a custom stainless steel closure pin with a pin-and-tuck mechanism.

The Sport Band Slim comes in four colors that include Glacier Blue, Sage, Bone, and Black, and it is designed to for the Apple Watch series 7, Apple Watch SE, and all other older Apple Watch models.

The new Apple Watch band is available today from the Nomad website, and there is a promotion right now that drops the price to $50.95.