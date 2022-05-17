Ecobee's New HomeKit-Enabled Smart Thermostat Premium Launches for $249

Following multiple leaks, smart home accessory maker Ecobee today officially announced its new Smart Thermostat Premium, with key new features including a premium design with higher-end materials, a larger display, a refreshed user interface, improved sensor technology, indoor air quality monitoring, and more environmentally friendly packaging.



Like the popular Nest thermostat, the Smart Thermostat Premium features a glass face with a metal enclosure, whereas previous Ecobee models have a plastic design. The thermostat has a 50% larger display with improved responsiveness, and the user interface has been enhanced with larger temperature sliders and simplified navigation.

The thermostat comes with Ecobee's SmartSensor, which can be placed anywhere throughout the home to detect motion and provide a more accurate reading of the home's occupancy and temperature to help manage hot or cold spots.

Ecobee said the new thermostat is built with the company's most advanced sensor technology for improved temperature readings, occupancy detection, and motion detection, while a new built-in air quality sensor monitors indoor air quality, including estimated levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as relative humidity. The thermostat displays a home's air quality status directly on the screen.

Like other Ecobee models, the Smart Thermostat Premium is compatible with Apple's smart home platform HomeKit, and a built-in speaker supports "Hey Siri" voice commands for tasks such as setting the temperature and sending Intercom messages (requires a HomePod or HomePod mini connected to the same Wi-Fi network). The thermostat is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and automation platform IFTTT.

Ecobee's latest smart thermostats can double as home security systems, with professional monitoring available for $10 per month in the United States.

The Smart Thermostat Premium has 30% smaller packaging compared to the previous model, according to Ecobee. Inside the box, the company said recycled paper has been replaced with compostable tapioca starch trays, and paper manuals are no longer included. An installation guide can be accessed using a mobile device.

The Smart Thermostat Premium is available to order starting today on Ecobee's website and through select retail partners, including Amazon, Lowe's, The Home Depot, and Best Buy, with pricing set at $249.99 in the United States. A lower-end Smart Thermostat Enhanced model without features like air quality monitoring and voice control is also launching for $189.99, while the Ecobee3 lite will remain available for $149.99.