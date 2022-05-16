New Ecobee Smart Thermostat With Premium Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Supports HomeKit and Hey Siri

Ecobee is planning to release a new HomeKit-compatible smart thermostat model with a premium design and built-in air quality monitoring, according to a product listing on home improvement retailer Lowe's website in Canada.



Similar to Google's smart thermostat Nest, which does not support HomeKit, Ecobee's new Smart Thermostat Premium appears to feature an improved design with a glass front and a brushed metal enclosure. By comparison, all existing Ecobee thermostats have a cheaper looking plastic design with a white back cover.

As discovered last month by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the Smart Thermostat Premium will also feature a new built-in air quality sensor that monitors your indoor air quality, provides tips on how to improve air quality, and reminds you when it is time to change your furnace's air filter, according to the product listing.



Like other Ecobee models, the Smart Thermostat Premium will be compatible with Apple's smart home platform HomeKit, and support "Hey Siri" voice commands for tasks such as setting the temperature and sending Intercom messages. "Hey Siri" voice control requires a HomePod or HomePod mini connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

The Smart Thermostat Premium will also be compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and automation platform IFTTT, the product listing indicates.

A separate product listing on the Lowe's Canada website reveals that Ecobee is also planning a lower-end Smart Thermostat Enhanced, which may be a successor its current Ecobee3 lite. This model appears to retain a plastic design, lacks voice control, and does not have the new built-in air quality monitoring feature.

Ecobee has yet to formally announce the Smart Thermostat Premium or Smart Thermostat Enhanced, and the Lowe's product listings do not reveal any pricing or availability information, but both thermostats will presumably launch in the near future. Ecobee's existing Smart Thermostat with Voice Control was recently on sale for $199.99, down from $249.99, but it is currently out of stock on the company's U.S. website.