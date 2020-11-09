Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

AirTags
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Hands-On With Apple's Intercom Feature for HomePod and HomePod Mini

by

With the iOS 14.2 update and the HomePod 14.2 software, Apple enabled full functionality for Intercom, a new feature that was introduced alongside the HomePod mini. Intercom is now fully functional and works across all of your devices, and we thought we'd test it out so MacRumors readers can see just how it works.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Intercom, as the name suggests, is designed to let you use your devices as an Intercom platform to communicate with members of your household. It is designed primarily as a feature for the ‌HomePod‌ and the ‌HomePod mini‌, and to use it, you need at least one ‌HomePod‌. Intercom is managed and activated through the Home app in the Settings section, and if you want instructions on setting it up and using it, make sure to check out our how to.

With Intercom, you can use Siri to send a message to the people in your home through the ‌HomePod‌. Just say "Hey ‌Siri‌, Intercom [message]" and it will be relayed right to all of the HomePods in the household using your voice. You can use any of your devices to send an Intercom message to the ‌HomePod‌ using ‌Siri‌.

You can also use the little waveform in the top of the Home app to record and send an Intercom message instead of using ‌Siri‌, but it's generally quicker to use ‌Siri‌ commands.

A ‌HomePod‌ is required for Intercom, but there are some neat little features that involve other devices. If you have multiple ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌ devices, you can put them in different rooms and direct Intercom messages to all rooms or to specific rooms of the house.

Family members that are not at home can get the Intercom messages on other devices, with the voice memos sent to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, CarPlay, and AirPods, so no one in the household will miss an important message.

Replying to an Intercom message is as simple as activating ‌Siri‌ and then saying "reply [message]" for the response to be relayed back to the person who sent the original message.

Intercom is a feature that Apple designed with the ‌HomePod mini‌ in mind, and it is at its most useful when multiple ‌HomePod‌ minis are in the home in different rooms allowing for hands-free room to room communication without the need to shout. Have you tried out Intercom? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Related Roundups: HomePod, HomePod mini
Tag: Intercom
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Caution), HomePod Mini (Buy Now)

Top Stories

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Come in Same Four Model Sizes As iPhone 12, Pro Models to Feature Major Upgrade to Ultra Wide Camera

Friday November 6, 2020 3:23 am PST by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year's iPhone lineup, tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13," including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major...
Read Full Article186 comments

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:59 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1. The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article199 comments

Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets

Saturday November 7, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on the web on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look. After loading the page, the first step is to choose the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Then, you can scroll down to...
Read Full Article103 comments

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'

Friday November 6, 2020 5:54 pm PST by
iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders just went live this morning, but some customers who placed orders are already seeing those orders shift over to the "preparing to ship" status. Orders that are preparing to ship are no longer able to be canceled, and soon those orders should be able to be tracked using methods like UPS My Choice and track by reference number in the United...
Read Full Article208 comments

iPhone 12 Leather Case Product Pages Include Images Demonstrating MagSafe Imprint Wear

Friday November 6, 2020 6:01 am PST by
Apple's selection of leather cases for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are now available on the Apple Store. Amid concern that the MagSafe Charger may damage cases, Apple has directly addressed the issue and included an image on the storefront of how the charger may imprint the case over time. The final image of every Apple Leather Case on the Apple Store depicts how the appearance...
Read Full Article155 comments

Belkin's MagSafe Car Vent Mount for iPhone 12 Models Now Available to Order From Apple

Friday November 6, 2020 6:41 am PST by
Belkin's new Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models is now available to order through Apple's online store, with pricing set at $39.95 in the United States. Apple is quoting delivery in the first week of December as of writing. The mount has a built-in clip that attaches to a vent in a vehicle, and MagSafe allows an iPhone 12 model to be magnetically attached with ease. An...
Read Full Article138 comments

Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Shared Online [Updated]

Thursday November 5, 2020 2:20 am PST by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods. According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single "earphone shell" and the "charging cockpit shell." The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, ...
Read Full Article45 comments

Ahead of iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders, Media Sites Share Hands-On Impressions

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to go live at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 6, and just ahead of that deadline, media sites are sharing their hands-on first impressions of the new devices. Image via The Verge The Verge, Engadget, TechCrunch and CNET have all been able to spend some time with Apple's smallest and largest iPhones ahead of when people can...
Read Full Article137 comments

When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini in Every Time Zone

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:47 pm PST by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini are set to begin on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is the launch time that Apple has been using since last year. Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will...
Read Full Article78 comments

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article93 comments