Deals: Take Up to $249 Off Apple's 2020 MacBook Air and 13-Inch MacBook Pro [Updated]

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's 2020 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro notebooks, both of which can be found on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



13-Inch MacBook Air (2020)

Starting with the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2020, you can get the 256GB model for $849.99, down from $999.00 in Gold. This is a second-best price on this version of the MacBook Air, but still one of the best prices we've seen so far in 2022.

Note: This deal has expired.

Only the Gold color option is on sale at this price, and it's in stock with delivery as soon as later this week for most residences in the United States. Shoppers should note that you won't see this sale price until you reach the checkout screen and an automatic coupon worth $100 is applied to your order.



13-Inch MacBook Pro (2020)

Additionally, Amazon has an all-time low price on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD), now priced at $1,249.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale is only available in Silver, and there is a delay in shipping of a few weeks.



You won't need any coupons to see this deal, which is a match of the previous record low for this version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Although delivery is delayed until early June, you can lock in this solid deal today before it expires and still guarantee arrival around June 3-5.

Although the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now the oldest notebook that Apple sells, this model is still a good option for anyone who wants to join the MacBook Pro family but not spend the $1,999.00 entry price required of the 14-inch MacBook Pro models. As of writing, only the 512GB SSD 13-inch model is on sale at an all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Update: The MacBook Air deal has already expired, but you can still get the MacBook Pro discount.